Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from WED 5:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

