Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.