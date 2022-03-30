Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.