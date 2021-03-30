 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

