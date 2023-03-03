Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from FRI 10:00 AM EST until SAT 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Bristol, VA
