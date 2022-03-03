Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
This evening in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 7…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 d…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to r…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to b…
This evening in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks …
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Bristol people will see…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Periods of he…