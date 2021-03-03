Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Bristol, VA
