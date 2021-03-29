Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Bristol, VA
