Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in Virginia from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmosph…
A new study on "Allergy Capitals" from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America finds that of the 100 largest U.S. cities, Richmond ranks …
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…