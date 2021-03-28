 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until SUN 8:00 PM EDT. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

