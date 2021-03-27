Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Bristol, VA
