Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.