Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 5:00 AM EDT. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.