Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 11:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.