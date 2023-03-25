Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 11:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in Bristol, VA
