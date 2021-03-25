Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degre…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Exp…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
This evening in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the fo…