Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

