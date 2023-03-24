Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should be a …
Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. …
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in Virginia from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmosph…
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and…