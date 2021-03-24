 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

