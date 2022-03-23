Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Bristol, VA

It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.