Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.