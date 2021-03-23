Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Bristol, VA
