Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in Bristol, VA
