Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

