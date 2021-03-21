 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts