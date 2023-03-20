Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 9:00 PM EDT until MON 11:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today…
Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect perio…
It will be a cold day in Bristol, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will see…