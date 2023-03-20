Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 9:00 PM EDT until MON 11:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.