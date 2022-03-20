Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.