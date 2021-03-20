Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Bristol, VA
