Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degree…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The area will se…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees…
The brief burst of cold air this weekend has been the exception rather than the rule since the first of the year. Virginia has not had a start…