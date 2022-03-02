Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
