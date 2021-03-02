 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

