Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West.