The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 3:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2023 in Bristol, VA
