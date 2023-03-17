Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Bristol, VA
