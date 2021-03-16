Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Bristol, VA
