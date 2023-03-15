Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 9:00 PM EDT until WED 11:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We wil…
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
March is making up for lost time in the temperature department. For the first time this year, cold air will sustain itself from the middle of …