Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The area will see h…
For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees to…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast.…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The …
For the drive home in Bristol: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Bri…
This evening in Bristol: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in…