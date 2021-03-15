Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.