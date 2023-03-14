It will be a cold day in Bristol, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning until TUE 1:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.