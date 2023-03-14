It will be a cold day in Bristol, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning until TUE 1:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Bristol, VA
