 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts