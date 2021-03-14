Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Bristol, VA
