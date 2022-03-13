 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

