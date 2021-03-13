 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Local Weather

