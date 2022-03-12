Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Bristol, VA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 5:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.