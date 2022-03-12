It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 5:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see hea…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Bristol folks should see highs i…
For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast call…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temp…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bristol. It looks like it will be…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It …