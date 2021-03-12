 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

