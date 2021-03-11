Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Bristol, VA

It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.