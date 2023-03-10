Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
March is making up for lost time in the temperature department. For the first time this year, cold air will sustain itself from the middle of …
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…