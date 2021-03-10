Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Bristol's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bris…
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Sunday.…
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degree…
Bristol's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast …
Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bristol …
For the drive home in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Friday. It shou…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…