Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.