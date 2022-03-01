 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Tags

Local Weather

