Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from SUN 7:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Bristol, VA
