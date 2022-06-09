Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Bristol, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 9, 2022 in Bristol, VA

It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

