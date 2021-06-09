 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

