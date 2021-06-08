The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
