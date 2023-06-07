Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. It should b…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 d…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…