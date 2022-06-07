Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Bristol: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of ra…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It…
Officials are advising beachgoers to be cautious Monday as high surf conditions in Virginia Beach and North Carolina cause high risk of rip currents.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's U…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Bristol's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Thursday. It should …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…